New Delhi, December 10: The West Bengal Public Service Commission released the results of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Examination, 2020 on Friday. The list of recommended candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who had applied for the post can visit the official website of the WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in to check and download the list of aspirants who have been recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website as well as the cut out marks for each category. The result contains roll numbers of the "candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on the basis of the results of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Examination, 2020," read the official notification. Scroll down to know how to check the list of recommended candidates.

Here Is How To Check WBPSC AE (Civil) Result 2020:

Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that says, ' LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF THE ASSISTANT ENGINEER (CIVIL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2020, GOVERNMENT OF WEST BENGAL [ADVT. NO. 13/2020] ' under 'What's New' section

A PDF will open

Check your roll number

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the list and keep it safe for future references. According to a note in the official notification by the West Bengal Public Service Commission in the regard of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Exam Result 2020, "Candidates are hereby informed that no separate individual 'Intimation Letter' will be sent in this regard."

