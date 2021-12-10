New Delhi, December 10: Several regions in the country are likely to experience rainfall or snowfall in the coming days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to receive light isolated to scattered rainfall, snowfall during December 13 to December 15. This is likely to occur because of a Fresh Western Disturbance that is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 13 night. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Most parts of Northwest and Central India are likely to experience dry weather during next the five days, according to the release by the IMD. The release further added that there likely to be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next five days. Hence, no cold wave conditions over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next five days. Climate Change: Developing Countries Account for Over 90% Deaths Due to Extreme Conditions, Says WMO.

Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets during next three days in the morning hours, as per the IMD. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe are likely to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity during next five days.

