New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Leading multiplex operator PVR on Thursday announced the appointment of Greg Foster, former CEO of IMAX Entertainment and senior executive vice-president of IMAX Corporation, to its board of directors.

Foster is PVR's first American director on its board, which has been expanded to nine members, according to a statement.

PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, "Greg, a respected global entertainment executive and business adviser, has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PVR and I have valued his advice over the years."

He added that Foster's expertise in identifying new opportunities for growth will be a resource for the board.

Foster's relationship with filmmakers, studios and exhibitors around the world will be an asset to developing PVR's future strategies, he said.

Foster said, "I look forward to contributing to PVR's evolving strategy, especially during this unprecedented time of change in the entertainment landscape."

Foster owns and operates Foster + Crew Inc, an entertainment and media consulting firm based in Los Angeles.

Currently, PVR operates 845 screens in 71 cities. Besides India, it also has presence in Sri Lanka.

