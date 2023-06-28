New Delhi Jun 28 (PTI) An 'India pavilion' has been inaugurated by the government at the World Mining Congress (WMC) 2023 in Brisbane, Australia, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Tuesday along with other senior officials of the ministry who are on a visit to Australia, NLC India said in a statement.

Several Indian PSUs like NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), Coal India Limited (CIL) and NMDC Ltd are participating in the four day-event that began on June 26, it said.

"The India pavilion at WMC showcases the country's technological prowess in the mining, energy sector and its commitment to sustainable development practices," the statement said.

