New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India will strongly oppose continuation of moratorium on customs duties on e-commerce trade at the WTO's meeting in Geneva next month as it is adversely impacting the developing countries, an official said.

The official said allowing the moratorium to lapse is important for developing nations to preserve policy space for their digital advancement, to regulate imports and generate revenue through customs duties.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) members have agreed not to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions since 1998 and the moratorium has been periodically extended at successive ministerial conferences (MC), which is the highest decision making body of the 164-member body.

"At the 12th MC next month, many WTO members are seeking temporary extension of the moratorium till 13th MC but India does not want this time to continue this further. India will take a hard stand this time on the matter," the official said.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

India and South Africa on several occasions have asked the organisation to revisit the issue and have highlighted the adverse impact of the moratorium on developing countries.

In a joint communication submitted to the WTO earlier, both the countries had stated that all the issues on the e-commerce moratorium needs to be revisited with the utmost urgency and in its entirety.

According to an earlier communication of these two countries, the potential tariff revenue loss to developing countries is estimated at USD 10 billion annually.

India is witnessing an exponential rise in imports of electronic transmissions, mainly of items like movies, music, video games and printed matter, some of which could fall within the scope of the moratorium.

While the profits and revenues of digital players are rising steadily, the ability of the governments to check these imports and generate additional tariff revenues is being severely limited because of the moratorium on e-commerce.

The moratorium was extended at the 11th MC in Argentina in 2017 for two years. In the General Council meeting in December 2019, members agreed to maintain the current practice till the 12th Ministerial Conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)