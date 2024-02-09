Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha has inaugurated a new building at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Tiruvannamalai district under the 'Corporate Social Responsibility' initiative, the company said on Friday.

The 'Model School Infrastructure' project undertaken by India Yamaha Motor, aims to improve the quality of education and support local students, a press release said.

The 'Yamaha Block', inaugurated by company Director Atushi Nagashima, Vice President P S Ganeshan, comprises of two class rooms that can accommodate 60 children up to Class 5.

India Yamaha Motor would take care of the infrastructure, including furniture, sanitary facilities among others.

