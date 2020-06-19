Latest News | Indian Hume Pipe Bags Rs 235 Cr Order from Uttar Pradesh Govt

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Concrete pipe manufacturing company Indian Hume Pipe on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 234.91 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a regulatory filing the manufacturer of hume pipes and allied products said that the company has received the Letter of Award from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the said order.

Under the project, the company will provide water supply scheme to groups of villages in Kuraicha, District - Jhansi and relevant works including commissioning, operation and maintenance for 10 years, the filing added.

The project is to be completed within two years.

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe were trading at Rs 162 a piece, up 4.65 per cent in morning trade on BSE.

