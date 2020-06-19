Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com

Realme Narzo 10A smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm through Flipkart & realme.com. The handset will be offered with Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card & extra 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit card & no cost-EMI options. Realme Narzo 10 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen LCD multi-touch HD display with a resolution of 1600x720 Pixels. For clicking photographs, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP primary shooter, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. For selfies & video calls, there is a 5MP snapper with AI beauty mode.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, the mobile phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. In addition to this, the smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging & reverse charging support & will be offered with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. Realme Narzo 10A is launched in so blue, so white shades & gets a price tag of Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB configuration.

