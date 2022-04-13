New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the country's coal production grew 8.5 per cent to a record 777.23 million tonnes (MT) in FY22.

The statement assumes significance amid reports of coal shortages due to rising demand for electricity with the onset of summer season.

Also Read | Tomorrow, The Universe’s Star, Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

In the previous fiscal, India's coal sector achieved a record production of 777.23 MT as compared to 716 MT in FY21, registering a growth of 8.5 per cent, Joshi said in a statement. The country's coal despatch also increased by 18.43 per cent to 818.04 MT during the last fiscal as against 690.71 MT in 2020-21. Addressing a meeting of the Standing Committee on Safety in Coal Mines, Joshi reiterated that safety of coal miners is a 'top priority'.

He also advised all coal companies to ensure that there is no dearth of fund for ensuring safety measures. In October last year, many states complained about shortage of coal for power plants and some of them also faced electricity outages for several hours a day.

Also Read | Oppo A57 5G With Android 12 OS Debuts in China; Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)