Oppo A57 5G has been introduced as a new smartphone under the Oppo A-Series. The handset has been launched as an upgrade to the Oppo A56 5G smartphone, which was launched last year. The handset is currently available for pre-order in China and the first sale will commence on April 15, 2022. It will be made available in colours - blue, black and lilac. Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro & Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Launched in India.

Oppo A57 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A57 5G gets a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali G57 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone features a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Oppo A57 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A57 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,900) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the pricing of 6GB + 128GB variant is yet to be announced.

