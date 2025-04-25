Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Five people, including an infant, were killed after their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when a wedding procession was returning after the ceremony. One of the vehicle, carrying an eight-months old infant and the groom's relative, had gone ahead to make arrangements at the groom's house.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and they fell into a 200 meter deep gorge near the Pandoh dam in Mandi district.

The deceased were identified as the groom's elder brother, Dhuni Chand (35), his wife Kanti Devi (35) and his daughter Kajal, police said.

Two other people, named Dahlu and Meena Devi, were also killed in the accident.

Police said that the car was wrecked. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

