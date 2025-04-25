Delhi, April 25: In a decisive shift in Delhi’s political landscape, BJP leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected as the new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reclaiming control from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a two-year hiatus. Singh secured a commanding 133 out of 142 votes in the mayoral election, following a boycott by AAP and a lackluster showing by Congress, which only garnered eight votes. The BJP's Jai Bhagwan Yadav was also elected as the Deputy Mayor, solidifying the party’s dominance in the MCD. With 117 councillors now in its fold, BJP is poised to lead the city's civic administration.

Singh’s election marks a significant victory ahead of future electoral battles in Delhi, signaling a shift in the MCD's political dynamics. The BJP’s triumph is being hailed as the result of a strategic approach and widespread public support. As the party sets its sights on further reforms and improvements in the capital, Singh’s leadership promises to focus on key issues like sanitation, development projects, and the eradication of corruption. Let’s know more about the man at the helm, Raja Iqbal Singh. BJP Sweeps Delhi Civic Polls 2025: Raja Iqbal Singh Elected Mayor of MCD, Jai Bhagwan Yadav Named Deputy (Watch Video).

Who is Raja Iqbal Singh?

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, the newly elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has had a significant political journey within the city’s civic administration. Currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Singh has had a distinguished political career, having served as the former Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. He is also a former councillor of the Mukherjee Nagar Ward 13 and has led the Ward Committee in the Civil Line Zone. MCD Election 2025: Delhi Mayor Polls To Be Held on April 25, BJP and AAP in Fray.

Singh hails from a family with deep-rooted connections to the Akali Dal, with his father-in-law being a former councillor from GTB Nagar. Singh’s tenure as a councillor from Civil Line Zone was marked by his loyalty to the Akali Dal until 2020 when the party parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Despite this, Singh chose to stay with his post until 2021 when the BJP appointed him as the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

His leadership was notably marked by the controversial demolition drive in Jahangirpuri following the 2020 communal riots. Now, as the new Mayor of the unified MCD, Singh’s focus will be on improving sanitation, expanding educational facilities, and tackling Delhi’s financial challenges. He aims to deliver a "triple-engine" government, driving Delhi’s development forward with the backing of both the state and central BJP governments.

