New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) IT company Infosys has promoted Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 1, 2024, as per a regulatory filing on Monday.

Sanghrajka will take over from Nilanjan Roy who has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys, the company said in the filing.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

Roy will continue to be with Infosys till March 31, 2024 as CFO, it said.

Sanghrajka has spent over 18 years at Infosys across two stints and has performed various leadership roles. He is currently the Executive Vice-President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer with the company, it said.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

"I am delighted to announce that Jayesh will take over as the Chief Financial Officer. As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

"I would also like to express my deep appreciation for Nilanjan for ably leading the function over the last five years and wish him the very best for his future endeavours," he said.

Sanghrajka has worked at Infosys first from 2000-07 and rejoined the company in December 2012.

He was appointed the Deputy Chief Financial Officer with the Infosys Group in October 2015 and is responsible for various areas of the finance function, including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance, treasury, and tax. He also oversees the mergers and acquisitions portfolio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)