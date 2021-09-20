Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) Three inmates escaped from the government-run Mahila Mandiram here on Monday, police said.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The three were found missing at 3 AM, police said.

Also Read | AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

"We have received a complaint from the mandiram officials. The probe is on," police said.

Widows, divorced, deserted and destitute women above 18 years who have nobody to look after them are admitted in the institution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)