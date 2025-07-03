New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Institutional investment in Indian real estate fell 33 per cent to USD 1.69 billion in April-June as foreign investors were cautious in view of global political and economic uncertainties, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that Institutional investments in real estate fell to USD 1,691.20 million (USD 1.69 billion) during April-June this year from USD 2,533.30 million (USD 2.53 billion) in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The fund inflow from foreign investors almost halved to USD 1048.4 million, from USD 2,046.80 million during the period under review.

Domestic investors remained bullish and pumped in USD 642.8 million during April-June, an increase of 32 per cent from USD 486.5 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Domestic capital has emerged as a key driver in India's real estate investments, with its share in total investments rising steadily from 16 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024," Colliers India CEO Badal Yagnik said.

In H1 2025, domestic investments accounted for 48 per cent of the total inflows, he added.

"Their growing dominance has helped cushion the impact of global uncertainties and push total investments to the USD 3 billion mark in the first half of 2025," Yagnik said.

As per the data, institutional investment in real estate dropped 15 per cent in January-June period to USD 2,998.10 million, from USD 3,528.50 million in the year-ago period.

Foreign Institutional investment in real estate fell to USD 1,570.60 million during the first half of 2025, from USD 2,593.80 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year, as global investors remained cautious amidst evolving macroeconomic scenarios, flow of credit and inflationary pressures.

However, domestic investors pumped USD 1,427.50 million, a rise of 53 per cent, from USD 934.7 million in the first six months of 2024 calendar year.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs and sovereign wealth funds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)