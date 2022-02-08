Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday signed MoUs/LoIs with major players in the renewable energy sector capturing investment of Rs 3.05 lakh crore under the Invest Rajasthan Campaign.

With this investment, more than 90,000 MW of renewable energy will be produced in the state. The memoranda of understanding (MoU) and letters of intent (LOI) signed between the investors and the state government were exchanged in a programme addressed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The companies included 5 PSUs -- NTPC, NHPC, SJVN Limited, THDC India Ltd and SECI -- and private players such as Reliance, Axis and SAEL.

Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, signed an LoI for investing Rs 1 lakh crore for generation of 20,000 MW solar power. The largest investment of the company is likely to come up across one lakh acres in five districts -- Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore and Bikaner.

NTPC signed an LoI for investment of Rs 40,000 crore to generate 10 GW.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said Rajasthan is the most favourable state for investment and the revenue department is fulfilling the land related requirements for the investors with full commitment.

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said the government is providing a favourable environment and full cooperation to the investors.

She added that the MoUs and LoIs signed on Tuesday will be implemented on the ground in a time-bound manner.

Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati and others were also present on the occasion.

