Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers and reviewed the final preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP J-K Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers from the police and civil administration, and senior officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), an official spokesman said.

Sinha directed the officials to spread the traffic advisory widely so that common man is not inconvenienced during the 38-day pilgrimage that starts on Thursday.

The lieutenant governor took a comprehensive review of the traffic and security management and all the arrangements in place by the stakeholder departments for the smooth, safe and hassle-free holy pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

District administrations, SSPs, traffic police and stakeholder departments should work in close coordination to ensure movement of pilgrims in designated convoys and smooth implementation of the traffic plan, the LG said.

Sinha directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that lodgement centres and sanitation units are in good condition.

