New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.46 crore for the March quarter of FY'25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was down 5.6 per cent to Rs 481 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 509.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were up 11.36 per cent to Rs 580.51 crore in the March quarter of FY'25.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 377.12 crore, down 6.8 per cent in the March quarter. Revenue from the FM radio business was down 12.7 per cent to Rs 54.67 crore in Q4 of FY'25.

However, its revenue from other segments, which comprise outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, was up 16.5 per cent to Rs 50.47 crore.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the March quarter was down 3.47 per cent to Rs 515.01 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, JPL's profit declined 43 per cent to Rs 93.93 crore, from Rs 164.91 crore a year ago. In FY25, Jagran Prakashan's total consolidated income was down 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,993.45 crore.

Moreover, the board of JPL at its meeting held on Saturday approved an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is Rs 6/- per equity share on face value of Rs 2/- per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

