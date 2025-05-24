Mumbai, May 24: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO-RAC) has invited applications from candidates for the Scientist post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for several posts of Scientists by visiting the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in. It is worth noting that the last date of online applications will be 21 days from the date of the advertisement being published in the Employment News (likely to be published in the first week of June 2025).

The DRDO RAC Scientist recruitment drive aims to fill 148 posts in the organisation. Of the 148 posts, 127 vacancies are for Scientist 'B' in DRDO, vacancies are for Scientist/Engineer 'B' in ADA and 12 vacancies for Encadred Posts of Scientist 'B'. Candidates who are interested in applying for the 148 posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here. NMDC Recruitment 2025 at nmdc.co.in: Application for 995 Posts of Field Attendant, Electrician and Others To Begin on May 25, Know Steps To Apply.

According to the official notice, eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE score in the ratio of 1:10, subject to their availability, in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list. Following this, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the Personal Interview, which will be held in Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

The final selection of the shortlisted candidates will be made based on discipline-wise and category-wise merit, with an aggregate of 80 per cent weightage of marks of the GATE score and 20 per cent weightage of marks in the Personal Interview. Male applicants belonging to the General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories have to pay a nontransferable, non-refundable application fee of INR 100. Indian Army Recruitment 2025: Government Job Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates Under Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54); Know Eligibility, Salary, Deadline and How To Apply.

On the other hand, there is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates. For more details, candidates can check the official website of DRDO RAC.

