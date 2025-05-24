Mumbai, May 24: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India (GOI), has invited applications from eligible candidates. Notably, NMDC has invited applications for 95 vacancies across several posts, such as Field Attendant and Electrician. It is worth noting that the NMDC recruitment drive is for its iron ore mines located in Kirandul and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Karnataka.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NMDC Recruitment 2025 starting Sunday, May 25, by visiting the official website of NMDC at nmdc.co.in. It is worth noting that the last date to apply for the NMDC recruitment drive is June 14. The NMDC vacancies are a good opportunity for those looking to secure government jobs or Sarkari Naukri. Indian Army Recruitment 2025: Government Job Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates Under Technical Entry Scheme (TES-54); Know Eligibility, Salary, Deadline and How To Apply.

How To Apply for NMDC Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of NMDC at nmdc.co.in

Now go to the "Careers" section on the homepage

Click on the NMDC Recruitment 2025 link

Proceed to fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application

Take a printout for reference

According to the official announcement, applicants who have B.Sc, Diploma, or ITI qualifications are eligible to apply for the 995 posts of NMDC recruitment, depending on the specific post. Candidates will be selected based on a written test, a physical ability test, and document verification. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and NMDC are exempted from paying the application fee. TS POLYCET Result 2025 Out at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in: SBTET Releases Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

If candidates have any technical queries during the NMDC recruitment application process, they can write to nmdc@jobapply.in between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM on working days. Candidates can check the detailed notification about NMDC Recruitment 2025 here. For more details, keep checking the NMDC website.

