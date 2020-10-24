Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) JK Cement on Saturday inaugurated its new grey cement grinding unit at Balasinor in Gujarat's Mahisagar district with a manufacturing capacity of 0.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The plant, spread over an area of eight hectares, has been set up at a total project cost of Rs 200 crore, the company said in a release.

It is a part of the company's total funding outlay of Rs 2,000 crore to add 4.2 mtpa capacity, comprising 2 mtpa in Rajasthan, 1.5 mtpa in Uttar Pradesh and 0.7 mtpa in Gujarat, it said.

With the launch, the company's total installed grey cement capacity has increased to 14.7 mtpa.

"This new plant will not only generate employment opportunities for locals but would also facilitate access to quality cement for consumers, coupled with on-time delivery," JK Cement said.

JK Cement Managing Director Raghavpat Singhania said the new plant marks the company's foray into western India.

"As a leading brand, we have steadfastly held on to our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and also contribute to industrial growth," Singhania was quoted as saying in the release.

"Our decades of legacy in the Indian market hinges on our superlative product quality and real-time project delivery," he added.

JK Cement Deputy Managing Director and CFO A K Saraogi said the unit will enable the company to cater to the demand in high-potential markets like Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, among others.

"We have over four decades of experience in the cement manufacturing industry with an installed grey cement capacity of 14 mtpa. With the commissioning of this plant in Balasinor, our total capacity has touched 14.7 mtpa," he said.

