Barmer, October 24: A spy working for Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was arrested in Rajasthan's border district of Barmer on Saturday. The youth has been identified as Roshandin. He reportedly operates JCB under Bharat Mala Project, for constructing roads in the border areas. Roshandin was arrested by the Anti-terrorist Squad. Pakistan Spy on Mission to Extract Information From Army and BSF Arrested by Indian Security Forces in Rajasthan.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Roshandin was under the scanner of security forces and was lined to drugs and fake currency racket which was busted two months ago. He has relatives in Pakistan and reportedly came in touch with ISI during one of his visits to the neighbouring country. More details are still awaited.

Tweet by ANI:

Spy working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) arrested in Barmer. He has been taken to Jaipur for further questioning: Rajasthan Police ADG (Intelligence), Umesh Mishra#Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Last month, an employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) was arrested in Haryana's Rewari for allegedly passing classified information to Pakistan. The accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was arrested by a joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) Lucknow and STF Haryana. Mahesh Kumar was honey-trapped on Facebook by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives.

