New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) JSW Energy on Saturday said that its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of award from NTPC for setting up a 700 MW solar project.

With the latest project win, JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 13.3 GW of which 3.1 GW is solar power, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

According to the filing, JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received Letter of Award for setting up a 700 MW ISTS connected Solar Power Project from NTPC Limited.

The company's current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

The company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)