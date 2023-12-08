New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday said it is encouraging companies to participate in the ongoing auction of several mines, including strategic blocks, in the state.

Speaking at a conference on 'Enhancing Exploration and Shaping Sustainable Supply Chain' in Bengaluru, Deputy Director of Mines, Department of Mines and Geology, Karnataka, Harish H P, said the manufacturing sector should consider enhancing research and development activities in the mining sector.

BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy stressed that mining is critical for industrial progress.

The government recently launched the first round of auction of critical and strategic minerals, putting 20 blocks under the hammer.

These blocks having critical and strategic minerals that have been put on sale are spread across the country.

