Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The focus of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event scheduled next month is to bring investment and provide job opportunities in the state, the southern state's minister for large and medium industries M B Patil said on Tuesday.

Invest Karnataka 2025 is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from February 12 to February 14.

Speaking at a roadshow here Patil said that the mian event themed 'Reimagining Growth', will spotlight Karnataka as a hub for technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth.

The event featuring 'Future of Innovation Expo' will showcase advancements in sectors like electronics, healthcare, space technology, and advanced manufacturing, alongside dedicated country pavilions and networking sessions for global investors.

"The main focus of the forthcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 is to bring investment and provide job opportunities in the state. Besides being the IT capital (of India), we are number one in electronics system design manufacturing and also number one in machine tools. So there are many more areas that the entire country and the world should know about Karnataka's strength and what it has to offer," Patil said.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka minister held meetings with top industry stalwarts to showcase the state's investment potential.

The meetings aimed to promote the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025 and strengthen collaborations that align with the state's vision of sustainable economic growth and innovation, a statement said.

At the roadshow, the minister reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to fostering a pro-business environment, driving economic growth, and encouraging innovation through global partnerships.

Patil held strategic discussions with representatives of companies such as Hindalco Industries, Vanity Case Group, RPG Group, Jyothy Labs, and Pidilite Industries, it said.

The minister also invited industry leaders to the summit, emphasising the state's industry-friendly ecosystem and its support for further investment opportunities.

According to the statement, Patil's meeting with Vanity Case Group's CEO Sameer Kothari focused on the company's interest in establishing a footwear manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

Hubli-Dharwad was proposed as a potential location, aligning with the state's vision to develop an FMCG cluster in the region, it said.

Besides, he also met RPG Group Vice Chairman Anant Goenka and discussed the group's diverse business operations across infrastructure, energy and IT, among others.

Karnataka Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries Selvakumar S, and Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present during the discussions, the statement said.

