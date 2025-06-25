Latest News | KEC International Secures Rs 1,236 Crore Orders for Civil Projects

Agency News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 10:44 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) KEC International on Wednesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,236 crore for civil projects in India.

These include high-rise residential projects in western India by renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lakh square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the Buildings & Factories segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients.

“With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 5,500 crore, a healthy growth of 35 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”

    New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) KEC International on Wednesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,236 crore for civil projects in India.

    These include high-rise residential projects in western India by renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lakh square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

    Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the Buildings & Factories segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients.

    "With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 5,500 crore, a healthy growth of 35 per cent vis-à-vis last year."

    KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.

    It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

    RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 5.2 Billion. The group has diverse interests spanning Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Specialty Services, and emerging innovation-led businesses.

