Latest News | KEC International Secures Rs 1,236 Crore Orders for Civil Projects

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) KEC International on Wednesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,236 crore for civil projects in India.

These include high-rise residential projects in western India by renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lakh square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, “This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the Buildings & Factories segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients.

“With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 5,500 crore, a healthy growth of 35 per cent vis-à-vis last year.”