Kochi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Young Blasters Sporthood Academy, a venture of Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC), has reached the milestone of 3,000 admissions, the club said on Tuesday.

The KBFC, which represents the state in the Hero Indian Super League, claimed it was a rare feat achieved by any football academy in Kerala.

KBFC, commonly known as The Blasters, had started the Young Blasters Sporthood Academy (YBSA) in collaboration with Sporthood, a sports company, in 2019 and now has more than 80 centers in 14 districts across the State.

The club said the academy aims to ensure that the very best talent across Kerala can be nurtured from an early age to ensure their success.

"KBFC has always been committed to the state and the footballing talent it has. We are excited to be on this journey with Sporthood and look forward to crossing many more milestones together," Nikhil Bharadwaj, whole-time director of KBFC said in a release.

The club aims to set up 150 grassroots coaching academies in partnership with schools and football turfs across the state this year.

The academy provides scholarships for talented children as well as those who may not be able to afford the coaching fees, the release said.

Sporthood CEO Rahul Antony Thomas said their vision is to build a system that will make sure that all level players are donning the yellow jersey that is being scouted from the state of Kerala itself.

