Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) A newborn was given a new lease of life after its mother allegedly died during childbirth at home in Malappuram district recently.

Asma (35), a native of Perumbavoor, reportedly died earlier this month while delivering her fifth child at home. Her body was brought to Perumbavoor in this district on April 6, according to an official release issued on Friday.

Residents who noticed the newborn struggling to breathe immediately rushed the baby to a nearby hospital. By noon, the infant was shifted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, the release stated.

The baby, who was suffering from respiratory distress and dehydration, was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Following lab tests confirming an infection, the infant was treated with antibiotics and oxygen support, it added.

Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan said the baby has made a full recovery and has since been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Three people, including Asma's husband, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

