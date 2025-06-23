`Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Kesoram Industries Ltd, having completed the demerger of its cement business to UltraTech Cement Ltd last fiscal, is now consolidating its focus on rayon and transparent paper operations under its wholly owned subsidiary--Cygnet Industries Ltd amid challenges

The company, which ceased standalone manufacturing following the March 1, 2025, effective date of the demerger, is aligning its strategy toward operational efficiency and disciplined cost management, Chairman Satish Narain Jajoo said in the company's annual report for FY25.

“The road ahead is challenging. With limited resources, we have reoriented our strategy to drive operational efficiency, cost management and financial discipline,” Jajoo noted.

The management remains bullish on man-made fibres, as India is currently the world's second-largest producer of man-made fibres (MMF) after China.

With global trade realignment and increasing domestic policy support, Kesoram sees growth potential in its rayon and transparent paper segments—branded as Kesoram Rayon and Kesophane, respectively.

In the transparent paper segment as well, the company sees growth prospects, although it has struggled to scale up due to lack of modernisation and working capital constraints.

However, the company is seeking a strategic technical and financial partner to enable a turnaround, given the growing shift in consumer demand toward sustainable packaging materials.

Kesoram reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5,431.51 crore for FY25, largely due to a one-time gain of Rs 5,675.63 crore from the cement business transfer.

Its subsidiary Cygnet posted revenue of Rs 258.76 crore and a loss of Rs 56.35 crore.

