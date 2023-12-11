Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Monday said it is looking to play big in the electric two and three-wheeler space as it rolled out its all-new e-scooter ZULU in the domestic market.

The Made-in-India Fame-II compliant high-speed electric scooter comes at an introductory price starting from Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the company said.

The Pune-based company also announced a new brand identity as part of its commitment to sustainable mobility plans.

The all-new Zulu will offer "Battery as a Subscription" plans and a fast-charging, long-life lithium-ion battery with oil-cooled immersion technology, the company said.

Kinetic Green aims big with the launch of all-new e-scooter ZULU, the company said.

"This is a significant moment for the Kinetic Green family and the EV industry at large. With the launch of our e-scooter Zulu, Kinetic Green is excited to announce that we will be developing and bringing to our customers a range of two and three-wheelers in the coming years," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

“We are indeed excited to re-begin the 2-wheeler journey in this new avatar! In addition, our rebranding marks a momentous milestone in our pursuit of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the masses," she added.

The battery subscription model ensures that the customer does not pay for the battery upfront, as the customer can subscribe for the battery on a "pay as you use" model, reducing the initial purchase cost of the scooter and eventually, can also own the battery at the end of the subscription term, the company said.

This structure results in a reduction of more than 35 per cent in acquisition cost and great savings on running costs as well, the company said, adding the system is fully integrated with a mobile app for a seamless user experience.

With a range of 104 km and a city speed of 60 kmph, ZULU is powered by a 2.27 kWh (kilo-watt hour) lithium-ion battery capacity and is equipped with a portable charger, facilitating convenient charging at home.

The e-scooter also comes with a range of features such as front and rear disc brakes, under-seat storage, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), a digital speedometer, front storage space, a front bag hook, an auto power-cut charger, a USB port and a boot light, among others, Kinetic Green said.

