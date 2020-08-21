New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte Patil Developers on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.98 crore for the quarter ended June due to lower income amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.88 crore in the year ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 143.99 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 615.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

