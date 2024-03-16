Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 16 (PTI) An eight-year-old child who was in a critical condition after being electrocuted during a 'Shiv Barat' procession here last week has succumbed to his burn injuries, taking the toll in the incident to three, officials said on Saturday.

The child was undergoing treatment for his injuries at SMS Hospital in Jaipur when he died late on Friday, they said. Seven other children who were injured in the electrocution incident in Kota are in treatment at SMS Hospital.

The boy Himanshu was referred to SMS Hospital with one another kid on Tuesday night this week, MBS Hospital, Kota superintendent Dr Dharmraj Meena said on Saturday evening.

Four more patients have been discharged till Friday, and there were no other burn victims from the electrocution incident in the hospital, Meena said.

Body of the boy was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and last rites were performed at his village in Kota district on Saturday, Kunhari Police Station SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said.

Twenty people, including 18 children, taking part in the 'Shiv Barat' procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8 suffered burn injuries after electrocution from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatpura area under the Kunhari Police Station limits here.

Three children have so far died during treatment in hospital, while seven more children have been referred to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, the SHO said. Saman (7) and Shugan (13) succumbed to their injuries earlier in the week.

On instructions of Kota SP Amrita Duhan, a sub-inspector and a constable have been deputed at the Jaipur hospital ward to assist the kin of the injured children, Bhardwaj said.

