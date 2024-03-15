India's diversity shines through its various cultures, languages, and traditions within each state. Before Independence, India boasted over 500 provinces and princely kingdoms. However, with partition came newfound freedom. Under British control, many Indian provinces were partitioned. After gaining independence in 1947, India had 562 princely states, most of which joined India. Hence, many new states had to be created. The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 organised Indian states based on language. For instance, Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day falls on February 20, and Kerala Piravi on November 1. Similarly, Manipur Statehood Day is celebrated on January 21, while Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day is celebrated on January 24. Celebrating Statehood Day gives the people of the state an opportunity to unite and celebrate their rich heritage and history. Each state's Statehood Day tells a special story. Statehood days mark the end of struggles and sacrifices made by the state's people in their quest for independence or self-rule. While some states were recognised decades ago, some were recognised only recently. Meghalaya Statehood Day: Living Root Bridges to Mawphlang Sacred Forest, Visit These 5 Places To Experience the Best in Meghalaya.

What is Statehood Day?

Statehood Day, or Formation Day, is celebrated by many states in India to commemorate the state’s formation, statehood, or reorganisation.

List of Indian Statehood Days and Their Formation Dates

State Name Date Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Day November 1 Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Day February 20 Assam Asom Divas / Assam Day December 2 Bihar Bihar Day March 22 Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava November 1 Goa Goa Liberation Day December 19 Goa Day May 30 Gujarat Gujarat Day May 1 Haryana Haryana Day November 1 Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Day January 25 Jharkhand Jharkhand Day November 15 Karnataka Karnataka Rajyotsava November 1 Kerala Kerala Piravi November 1 Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day November 1 Maharashtra Maharashtra Day May 1 Manipur Manipur Statehood Day January 21 Meghalaya Meghalaya Statehood Day January 21 Mizoram Mizoram Statehood Day February 20 Nagaland Nagaland Statehood Day December 1 Odisha Odisha Day April 1 Punjab Punjab Day November 1 Rajasthan Rajasthan Day March 30 Sikkim Sikkim Day May 16 Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Day July 18 Telangana Telangana Formation Day June 2 Tripura Tripura Statehood Day January 21 Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Day / Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Diwas January 24 Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Day November 9

India's Statehood Days are important since they celebrate India’s diverse culture and journey to independence. The day brings people together to honour the sacrifices made for freedom. Let's continue to celebrate these milestones in India's history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).