Mumbai, March 14: The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the AP TET 2204 exam results today, March 14. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET Exam was held in February. Once declared, students who appeared for the AP TET 2024 exam can visit the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in to check and download their results.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test examination was conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two sessions. The first session was from 9:30 am to 12 noon while the second session took place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. On March 6, the board released the provisional answer key for the AP TET 2024 examination.

Steps to Check AP TET 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of AP TET 2024 at aptet.apcfss.in .

. A new page will open.

Now click on the AP TET February exam result download link.

Enter using your ID and password.

Click on submit.

Your AP TET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who were not happy with the provisional answer key were able to raise objections until March 7. The final answer keys of the AP TET exam were released today, March 14. It must be noted candidates can use their ID number and date of birth to log in and check the final answer key. Candidates must note that there are no restrictions on the number of attempts in the AP TET exam.

Applicants who improve their score can again appear for the AP TET examination. To pass the AP TET exam, To pass the AP TET exam, candidates need to score 60 percent or above marks if they belong to the open category (OC). For BC candidates, the passing percentage is 50 percent or above and for SC, ST, differently-abled (PH) and ex-servicemen candidates, it is 40 percent.

