Latest News | Kotak Mahindra Bank Slashes Interest Rate by 0.50 Pc on Savings Deposits

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Monday slashed the interest rate on savings deposits by a further 0.50 per cent.

The bank has cut rates twice last month on its deposit rate offering on the savings accounts.

Also Read | Realme Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India at Rs 3,999; First Sale on June 5 Via Flipkart & Realme Website.

From Monday, daily balance of over Rs 1 lakh will earn 4 per cent interest as against the 4.50 per cent earlier, while those under that threshold will earn 3.50 per cent, the bank said.

The revisions are applicable for deposits in residents accounts only, it said.

Also Read | HDFC Q4 Profit Falls 22 Per Cent to Rs 2,233 Crore, Declares Dividend of Rs 21 Per Share.

It can be noted that deposit rates across the system are dipping due to a combination of an interest rate lowering by the Reserve Bank of India and also a lack of loan growth where the money can be deployed.

Largest lender SBI offers an interest rate offering of as low as 2.75 per cent on the savings bank deposits, while others like Yes Bank, which also has an aggressive strategy, have hinted at the possibility of lowering the rates in near future.

During a recent media call, Uday Kotak, the lender's managing director, had counted deposit accretion as among the key focus areas for the bank amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

KMB was among banks - like Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and DBS - to offer higher pricing on savings deposits that had peaked at 7 per cent for the past many years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)