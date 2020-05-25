Realme Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India at Rs 3,999; First Sale on June 5 Via Flipkart & Realme Website

Realme Watch Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme, the Chinese electronics brand on Monday officially launched the highly awaited Realme Watch in India. The newly launched Realme smartwatch marks brand's footprints in the IoT space. The new smartwatch comes with a 2.5D curved touchscreen coloured display. It is preloaded with 12 watch faces, however, the company will bring over 100 watch faces through an over-the-air (OTA) update later on. It also gets real-time heart rate monitoring which is possible due to a dedicated photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor. Realme Narzo 10A Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart & Realme.com.

The new Realme Watch is priced in India at Rs 3,999 and it is slated to go on sale on June 5 at 12 pm IST. The smartwatch will be made available for online sale exclusively via Flipkart and Realme.com. The watch will also be available through offline retailers soon. The fashion design wrist straps are available in three different colours - Red, Blue and Green for a price of Rs 499 each.

As far as the features are concerned, the Realme smartwatch brings a mix of fitness and smart features, which is similar to the existing range of smartwatches available in the market. It offers real-time heart rate monitoring which is possible via built-in PPG sensor designed to record the heart rate every five minutes. Moreover, the function generates alerts under specific conditions, if the heart rate is lower or higher than the defined or safer thresholds. The company has also incorporated SpO2 monitoring that enables the users to track their blood oxygen levels.

The company has also integrated 14 different sports modes on the smartwatch such as Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Walk, and Yoga, among others. The smartwatch is also designed to provide reminders for sleep monitoring, sedentary, hydration, and meditation relaxing.

Unlike Apple Watch or any other premium smartphones, the Realme Watch does not allow the users to attend the voice calls. However, the Realme Watch is designed to provide notification alerts like any voice calls, SMS messages, or chat messages on apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, the users can reject a call or mute its alert directly from the smartwatch.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Watch sports a 1.4-inch display with touchscreen support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 featuring a resolution of

320x320 pixels. The smartphone is IP68-certified making it dust and water-resistant. For connectivity, the smartwatch gets Bluetooth v5.0. It is compatible with any smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above along with the Realme Link app. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 160mAh battery that can provide battery backup up to seven days. The company claims that it can provide 9-day battery life if the heart rate monitor is disabled. The watch also gets a Power Saving Mode offering up to 20 days of usage on a single charge.