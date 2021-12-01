Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI): An e-service platform and cyber forensic laboratory of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)-supported technology firm Mibiz Cyber Forensics will be launched here on December 2.

Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve will inaugurate it.

The new projects--- Mibiz Citizen Advisor e-service platform and Mibiz Cyber Forensic Laboratory--- are set up at the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) complex at Kesavadasapuram in the city.

Mibiz Citizen Advisor e-service platform aims at providing efficient and transparent services as per the requirements of the clients, a statement said.

Services of around 15 sectors, including health, law, transport, human resources, tourism, infrastructure development and finance are available on the platform.

According to Reji Vasanth V. J, Chairman and Managing Director, Mibiz Cyber Forensics, the new facility will be a boon for people, especially for those who wish to start their business ventures in Kerala.

"We have set up this service platform in reverence to former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. It will offer services, expert opinions and solutions through www.citizenadvisor.in," he added.

The objectives of the cyber forensic lab are to create awareness among the public about cybercrimes, ramp up facilities that ensure safety in cyberworld, offer solutions for cyber victims and trace fraudsters with the aid of modern technology.

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam (IIITK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mibiz Cyber Forensics Laboratory to collaborate with the latter as its academic partner in the fields of Digital Forensics and Cyber Security.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is providing technology support to Mibiz Cyber Forensic Lab.

Apart from providing consultancy services to set up such labs across the country, Mibiz prepares cyber forensic syllabus for educational institutions adhering to AICTE or UGC parameters.

In order to create a talent pool in cyber forensics, Mibiz has inked an MoU with around 10 professional engineering colleges to implement the programme 'Enrichment, Enlightenment and Development'.

A member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mibiz aims to make the state a knowledge hub in this field.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

