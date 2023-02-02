Mangaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday said over the past two decades the importance of maritime trade and commerce has become increasingly evident, as reflected in the growing Indian economy and rise in domestic and international maritime traffic.

Also Read | Paramjeet Kumar, Former State-Level Punjab Hockey Player Currently Working As ‘Palledar’, Assured Government Job by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking at the Indian Coast Guard's 47th Raising Day event here, the Governor emphasised the importance of the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the nation's maritime frontiers.

Also Read | Airlines Report 546 Technical Snags During Flight Operations in 2022, Indigo Airline Tops the List, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He mentioned that protection, relief, and rescue activities are carried out along the 7,500 km of the nation's coastline by the Indian Coast Guard, one of the largest in the world.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of maritime trade and transport for the global economy and its contribution to economic growth.

Gehlot observed that over the past two decades, the importance of maritime trade and commerce has become increasingly evident, as reflected in the growing Indian economy and the corresponding rise in domestic and international maritime traffic.

He expressed his confidence in the efficiency of the Indian Coast Guard and its commitment to its mission. Gehlot encouraged the Coast Guard to continue working towards building a developed India over the next 25 years and making the country a leader on the global stage.

The Governor also urged the Indian Coast Guard to remain active in public life and inspire others to contribute to the progress of the nation.

The event was attended by the Karnataka Coast Guard commander Praveen Kumar Mishra, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Ravikumar and other dignitaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)