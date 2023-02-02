New Delhi, February 2: A total of 546 technical snags reported by various airlines in the country in the year 2022 and Indigo airline topped the list with 215 such incidents, the government said on Thursday.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data, Indigo Airlines topped the list with 215 such incidents while Spicejet and Vistara reported 143 and 97 technical snag-related occurrences in the year 2022. While Air India (Fleet A) reported 64 such incidents, Go Air reported seven technical snags, the data showed. GoAir Flights Diverted to Origin Due to Technical Glitches in Engine.

On being asked whether it was a fact that more technical snags are reported in the country due to low-cost airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd), in a written reply, said that technical snags are experienced during the operation of aircraft. India’s Air Passenger Traffic to Touch 1.1 Billion in 2040: Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"These (technical snags) may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems, equipment or components fitted on the aircraft. Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, abort take-off, or go around keeping the safety of operation in view, and are usually taken to avert serious incidents or accidents," Singh added.

He said that operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft.

Commenting on steps taken or proposed to be taken by the Government to rectify such technical snags, Singh said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance etc. and in case of the non-compliances, DGCA ensures that rectification is done by the airlines/ maintenance organisation.

"DGCA initiates enforcement action against organisations/personnel in case violations are found which may include warning, suspension, and cancellation besides imposition of financial penalty," Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)