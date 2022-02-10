New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Labour Ministry on Thursday held discussions with representatives of private job portals, including Naukri, Monster, LinkedIn, Indeed and TimesJobs.

The ministry held discussions towards strengthening the 'Employment and Skilling Ecosystem' in India, an official release said.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar’s Market Capitalisation Crosses Rs 50,000 Crore.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment held a meeting on 10th February 2022 with representatives of the top private Job Portals of the country, the release said.

The Secretary, Labour & Employment briefed about the vision of the ministry to strengthen the ecosystem to enhance job and skilling opportunities for its users and also informed the participants that the Udyam, e-Shram, NCS and ASEEM portals will be interlinked as per the Budget announcement made by the Honorable Minister of Finance.

Also Read | Reliance Power Reports Rs 13.93 Crore Loss in December 2021 Quarter.

The representatives from top private Job Portals like Naukri, Monster, LinkedIn, Indeed, TimesJobs, Quess Corp Limited, HT Shine, Freshersworld (A TeamLease Company), QuikrJobs, Portea, Freshers Live, HireMee, FirstJob enthusiastically participated in the meeting and appreciated the transformational vision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship, internships etc.

The services under NCS are available online which was dedicated to the Nation by Hon'ble Prime Minister in 2015. All the services available in the portal are free of cost for all stake holders including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organizations.

The NCS portals can be accessed directly or from Career Centres (Employment Exchanges), Common Service Centres, Post Office Network, mobile devices, cyber cafes etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)