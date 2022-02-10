New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Reliance Power on Thursday reported a loss of Rs 13.93 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.29 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India & Full Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Total income dipped to Rs 1,858.93 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,006.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Confirmed for February 15, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)