New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro on Monday said its wholly-owned arm has won a significant order from Petronet LNG.

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170,000 m3 each for Phase III B of the Dahej Expansion Project at Dahej, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order from Petronet LNG (PLL), a joint venture company promoted by four leading PSUs viz., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), GAIL (India) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)," the statement said.

The project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

The award demonstrates PLL's trust on LTHE's capability to deliver the project within a challenging schedule while ensuring excellent safety and quality performance.

LTHE is committed to being an active EPC player in achieving Government of India's target of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from the current 6 to 15 per cent by 2030.

LTHE is also executing LNG tanks for Dhamra LNG Terminal in Orissa.

