New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has signed a license and supply agreement with China's Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of Tiotropium dry powder inhaler in the Chinese market.

The agreement pertains to the commercialisation of the Tiotropium dry powder inhaler of strength 18 mcg/capsule, which is used in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) will obtain regulatory approvals for selling Tiotropium DPI in China, while Lupin will be the marketing authorisation holder and responsible for manufacturing of the product, it added.

"This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing critical products for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COPD and establishing our leadership in the global respiratory health sector," Lupin President Corporate Development, Fabrice Egros said.

With SUP, the company aim to enhance patient access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions, Egros added.

Commenting on the partnership, SUP President Wang Li said, "Lupin's deep commitment to respiratory disease treatment and its innovation-driven approach to high-quality products align perfectly with SUP's strategic vision. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our synergy in respiratory care."

By bringing more efficient and superior products to market, Li said, "We aim to make significant breakthroughs in respiratory disease treatment in China, allowing more patients to benefit from international high-quality and innovative products and enjoy respiratory health."

Lupin said the partnership will enable it to expand its footprint in China.

Tiotropium dry powder inhaler is known for its efficacy in improving lung function and quality of life for patients suffering from respiratory conditions, Lupin said.

