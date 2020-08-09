New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Domestic equity market will be largely driven by macro-economic data, companies' earnings and global cues in the coming week, analysts said.

Besides, investors will keep tracking latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, like data on infection cases and fatality rates as well as update on vaccine trials.

Also Read | Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!.

"With the rising US-China tensions and resurging COVID-19 cases, uncertainties are increasing, while the early positive development on the vaccine front remains a silver lining. Thus, equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock-specific action as earnings season progresses," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

After the last week's RBI monetary policy, which maintained status quo in interest rates, all eyes in the coming week will be on inflation and industrial output numbers.

Also Read | 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

In its policy review, the apex bank had said that inflation is expected to be at elevated levels during the second quarter but may ease in the second half of the current fiscal year.

"Going ahead, global cues and earnings would continue to dictate the market trend. Besides, macroeconomic data IIP and CPI inflation, update on vaccine trials and COVID-19 situation would be closely tracked by the participants," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, a record single-day spike of 64,399 COVID-19 cases pushed India's virus caseload to 21,53,010, while the death toll climbed to 43,379, official data showed.

Globally, the number of coronavirus infection cases neared 2-crore mark and the death toll was well above 7 lakh.

Also, market participants will keenly track corporate earnings during the week.

Among major earnings to be announced this week are Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and NTPC.

"Investors will closely monitor the upcoming quarterly results and tensions between US and China," Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said.

Last week, the Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 per cent and the broader Nifty gained 140.60 points or 1.26 per cent.

"Global markets are awaiting and will definitely be impacted by the heightened US-China tensions and imminent Chinese reaction. Earnings specific action will likely continue this week, with indices searching for direction in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Along with all the above-mentioned factors, movement in global oil benchmark Brent crude and currency market trend would be monitored by investors. PTI SUM MKJ 08091046 NNNNnšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)