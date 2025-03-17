New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers has sold a luxury apartment of nearly 15,000 square feet area to S R Menon Properties for Rs 187.47 crore, according to Square Yards.

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said that "SR Menon Properties LLP have purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 187.47 crore".

The consultant said it has reviewed property registration documents. The transaction was registered this month.

The property is located in Worli, in Lodha Sea Face, a luxury residential project developed by Macrotech Developers Ltd. According to RERA, the project is spread across 1.5 acre and comprises 29 residential units.

"The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 1,381.09 square metre (around 14,866 sq ft). It comes with a total of seven car parking spaces. The transaction was a primary sale and was purchased from Macrotech Developers Ltd," the statement said.

SR Menon Properties LLP, an Indian Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), was incorporated in May 2024. The LLP has a total of two designated partners: Radhika Narang Parasram and Sudhir Vijay Menon.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells properties under Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

