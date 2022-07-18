Gondia, Jul 18 (PTI) A 11-year-old boy was swept away in a swollen nullah in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

Dipesh Vinod Bramhankar, a resident of Ranala in Paoni tehsil, was attempting to cross the overflowing nullah along with his bicycle and was swept away by strong currents around 8.30 am, said Abhishek Naamdas, the district disaster management officer.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The local police were alerted and the body was recovered around 12.30 pm with the help of fishermen, he said.

Following heavy rains over the past few days, most of the water bodies in the district have reached their full storage capacity.

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert in the district, it was stated.

The district authorities have asked schools, coaching classes and anganwadis to remain shut for three days till July 20, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)