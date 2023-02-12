Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Thirteen women leaders of Maharashtra's Marathwada were felicitated by Pune-based Swayam Shikshan Prayog (SSP) for transformational work on the birth anniversary of its founder Prema Gopalan, a functionary of the NGO said on Sunday.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

The thirteen women were given the Prema Gopalan Sakhi Prerana Award for transformational grassroots work in Organic Farming, Micro-entrepreneurship, Environment Protection to Counter Climate Change, Skill Development and solving issues related to Water, Health, Community Sanitation, Education, he said.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

These women are Naushad Shaikh (Anala), Pallavi Mane (Ghatnandur), Sharifa Sayyed (Lohara), Sumitra Shiral (Ter), Lakshmi Kale (Wagholi), Manisha Swamy (Kasegaon), Savitri Patil (Dongaon), Mangal Waghmare (Latur), Malan Raut (Nagarsoga), Meena Waghmare (Harangul), Santoshi Suravse (Latur ), Payal Kokate (Bamani ) and Archana Mane (Ansurda).

"Their inspirational journey laid the foundation to many later initiatives in agriculture, entrepreneurship, clean energy, health care and food security," Upmanyu Patil, Program Director, SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)