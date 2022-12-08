Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A female leopard found dead in the forest area of Yeoor in Thane city of Maharashtra died of natural reasons and there was no foul play, forest department officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Director (North) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Uday Dhage said the leopardess, aged around five years, was found dead in the forest area on November 25.

The carcass of the feline was taken to the SGNP office, where post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary doctors. The autopsy report confirmed that she died a natural death.

"There was nothing suspicious in the death of the animal," the official said in a release.

