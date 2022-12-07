Mumbai, December 7: The Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates for various posts against sports quota. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of Southern Railway, RRC at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Applicants must note that the last date to submit the application is till January 2, 2023. The Southern Railway recruitment drive is being held to fill up 21 posts in the organisation. APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 63 Assistant Engineer Civil Posts, Apply Online at apsc.nic.in.

As per the vacancy details, there are 5 posts for Level 4/5 of VII CPC Pay Matrix and 16 posts for Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix. The eligibility criteria for post in Level 2 / 3 of 7thC P C Pay Matrix is 12th pass and for the post in Level 4 / 5 of 7thC P C Pay Matrix, the required qualification is graduation.

Candidates applying for the above posts should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. In order to apply for various posts against sports quota of Southern Railway, the application fee is Rs 500 for all candidates. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Besides, candidates belonging to SC/ST/Women/ Ex. Servicemen/ Persons with Disabilities and candidates belonging to Minority community and Economically Backward Classes have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The application fee can be paid in online mode using internet banking or debit and credit cards.

