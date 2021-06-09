Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Automobile dealers' body FADA on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government's decision to make vehicle registration faceless and paperless will make the vehicle-buying process seamless besides promoting ease of doing business.

FADA Maharashtra was persistently engaged in a dialogue with the state transport department for the implementation of the new rules which were notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The notification enables online submission of documents for registration of vehicles. Besides, no physical verification will be required for the first registration of new fully-built motorcycles and cars.

It allows all document to be e-signed by the dealers using digital signature as well as auto generation of vehicle ordinary numbers at the dealerships itself, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said in a statement.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, "FADA's aim is to make all the states to implement faceless and paperless registration. The customers in Maharashtra will now find their vehicle registration process seamless."

He added that "I would like to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Bal Thackeray for taking this bold decision and making the state's vehicle registration digital friendly".

Moreover, this initiative of the government will also help the automobile dealers fraternity as they will be able to leverage technology, thus helping them in the ease of doing business, he added.

FADA Maharashtra worked tirelessly with the state transport department in making the vehicle registration process faceless and paperless, the statement said.

The move will promote 'ease of doing business' in the state, saving time of the customer and doing away with the physical visits to the Regional Transport Offices.

FADA Maharashtra State Chairperson Amar Jatin Sheth said, "FADA is glad about this development. We have always advocated the need for faceless and paperless registration process. We are looking forward to when a customer will walk into a showroom and walk out with a vehicle with a registration number." HRS hrs

